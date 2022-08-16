Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.
NYSE HP opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
