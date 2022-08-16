Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 17,958 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,750.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

L traded up C$2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$122.38. 700,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.41. The company has a market cap of C$40.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$83.32 and a one year high of C$123.18.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.78.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

