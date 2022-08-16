Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 574,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,718. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

