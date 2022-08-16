$LONDON Market Capitalization Reaches $69,421.09 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $69,421.09 and $89.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get $LONDON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036827 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.