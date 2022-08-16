London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 0.9%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.48 and last traded at $103.48. 2,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on London Stock Exchange Group (LDNXF)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.