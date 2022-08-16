London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 0.9%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.48 and last traded at $103.48. 2,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

