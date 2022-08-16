Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0521 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $67.76 million and $4.29 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00128551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068055 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.