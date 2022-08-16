LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

