LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 127,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,903. The stock has a market cap of $252.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

