LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.84. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.63 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.