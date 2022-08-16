LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FNCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

