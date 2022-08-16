LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
FNCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.39.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.