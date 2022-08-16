Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.92.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. 16,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

About Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.