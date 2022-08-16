Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Tigress Financial from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.84.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.29 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

