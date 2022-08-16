MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

