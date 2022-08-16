MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 380,788 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 380,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRX opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,912 shares of company stock worth $35,933 in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

