MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

