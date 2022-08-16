MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $604.49 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

