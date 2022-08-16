MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

