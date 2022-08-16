MAI Capital Management Purchases 455 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

YUM opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

