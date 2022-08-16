MAI Capital Management Sells 106,060 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,060 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

