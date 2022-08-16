MAI Capital Management Sells 4,307 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,912 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.