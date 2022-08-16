Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,160 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,541 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 241,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 52,154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,882. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

