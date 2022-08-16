Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

