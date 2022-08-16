Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 336 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

