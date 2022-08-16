Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,226,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,956. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

