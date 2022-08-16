Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.47. 2,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,078. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

