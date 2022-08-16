Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,201. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

