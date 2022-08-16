Maripau Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.