Mark Jon Nelson Sells 917 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,472.79.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,325. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

