Mark W. Kroll Sells 8,016 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 312,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

