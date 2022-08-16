Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 42,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,236. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $590.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

About Markforged

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,461,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markforged by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth $10,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 370.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,230 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.