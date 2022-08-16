Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MKFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday.
Markforged Trading Up 7.9 %
NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 42,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,236. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $590.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
