Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $202.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.