Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells $236,477.09 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marten Transport Stock Up 2.1 %

MRTN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 443,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 328.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

