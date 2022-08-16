Martin Investment Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. 46,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.