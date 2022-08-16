Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 1,728,651 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,885,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,999,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,180,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.