Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

