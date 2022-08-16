Masari 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $292.00 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Masari has a market cap of $108,398.21 and approximately $292.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.66 or 0.07889600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00167945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00261466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00708182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00587782 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005356 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

