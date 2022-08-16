Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 575.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

