Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,752 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $354,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $357.60. 72,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,164. The company has a market cap of $345.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.