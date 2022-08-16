Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Down 42% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $117,899.93 and $9.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,967.42 or 0.99928641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00219486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00138225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00257169 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

