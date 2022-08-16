Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jonestrading from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 296.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.26. 155,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

