Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

