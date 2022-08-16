Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
