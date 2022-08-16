Melalie (MEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067702 BTC.

About Melalie

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

