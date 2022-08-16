Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 28,801 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

