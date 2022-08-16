Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $30.02 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,759 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.84% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

