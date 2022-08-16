Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.83. 362,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12. The company has a market cap of $480.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

