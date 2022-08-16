Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,366.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,304.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,852 shares of company stock valued at $56,952,471 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.