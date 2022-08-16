MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
CIF remained flat at $2.12 during trading on Tuesday. 28,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.21.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
