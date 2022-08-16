M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 230.83 ($2.79).

MNG opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,253.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.57. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 611.00%.

In related news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In related news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

