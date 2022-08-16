Microsoft Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $293.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.82 and a 200-day moving average of $279.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. 11 Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 128,522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 251,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,373 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 57,486 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

