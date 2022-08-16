Microsoft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 471,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 317,580 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.71. 17,649,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,041,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

